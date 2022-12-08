Prince Harry has been reckoning with racism.

In the new Netflix docuseries, the Duke of Sussex reflects on the racism present in British society, and how it affect his wife, Meghan Markle.

“So the EU commissioned a report in 2016, exactly the same time that our relationship became public. It warned that if the government wasn’t going to do something, or if the media aren’t going to sort themselves out, that a culture war that had already existed was going to become huge and become a real problem,” Harry says at one point, during a section about Brexit.

Meghan herself talks about the shift she felt in how she was perceived when she made the move to the U.K. to be with Harry.

“At that time, I wasn’t thinking about how race played a part in any of this,” she says. “I genuinely didn’t think about it”

She continues, “It’s very different to be a minority but not be treated as a minority right off the bat… I’d say now, people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the U.K.”

Finally, she adds, “But before that, most people didn’t treat me like a ”black woman.” So that talk didn’t happen for me.”

The documentary covers a number of issues relating to racism, including the royal family’s complicity in it, bringing up the scandal when Princess Michael of Kent wore a Blackamoor-style brooch to the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch.

“In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias,” Harry says. “The thing with unconscious bias, it is actually no one’s fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right.”

He adds, “It is education. It is awareness. It is a constant work in progress for everybody, including me.”