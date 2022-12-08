Meghan Markle opens up about her first meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton in her and Prince Harry’s bombshell new documentary.

Meghan admits she met William and Kate barefoot and in ripped jeans, sharing how she thought the royals wouldn’t remain so formal behind closed doors.

The former “Suits” star recalls of meeting Kate, “I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside,” Page Six reports.

Meghan continues, “There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.

“It’s so funny when I look back now because now I know so much,” she tells the camera, admitting she’s “so glad I didn’t then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness.”

During the doc, Harry and Meghan also talk about her surprise first meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry shares, “My grandmother was the first senior member of the royal family that Meghan met.

“She [Meghan] had no idea what it all consisted of. It was a bit of a shock to the system for her.”

Meghan goes on, “I mean, it’s surreal. I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before.

“We were in the car, and we were going to the royal lodge for lunch, and Harry said, ‘Oh, my grandmother’s gonna be here!’ We were driving up and he said, ‘You know how to curtsey, right?’ And I just thought it was a joke.”