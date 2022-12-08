Toronto rapper and producer NAV has just announced a North American tour.

The Never Sleep ’23 Tour will see the XO signee perform in 23 cities, kicking off Feb. 14 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wrapping up on April 11 in his hometown of Toronto with headlining performance at Scotiabank Arena featuring Bryson Tiller. Toronto R&B crooner RealestK and Atlanta rapper SoFaygo will join NAV on all dates.

Earlier this year, NAV dropped his fourth album Demons Protected By Angels, which included features from Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott, Gunna, and more. It debuted at No. 1 Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and Rap charts, marking the Rexdale native’s third album to hit the top spot. The album’s single “Never Sleep” — which the tour is named after — has racked up over 123 million global streams since its release.

NAV first garnered mainstream attention in 2016 when his self-produced song “Myself” went viral on SoundCloud and YouTube. He went on to sign with The Weeknd’s record label XO Records.

Despite enjoying massive success, the rapper is not without his naysayers on the internet. In a sit-down with Complex earlier this year, NAV chalked up the hate he receives to his unassuming appearance.

“The way I look, bro that’s gotta be it,” Nav said when asked why people hate him. “They’re just tight. Yo bro, If I was some light-skinned dude with tattoos, the whole look, ‘NBA 2K’ player looking type of dude bro, and I saw me, getting more money and having more fun, and getting more b**ches, and clout, and whatever I’d hate me too.”

Tickets for Nav’s Never Sleep ’23 Tour go on sale starting Monday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com. All presales begin Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. ET and end Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. ET.