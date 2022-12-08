The first three episodes from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix documentary are finally here, and it’s hardly surprising that it’s all people have been talking about since they dropped.

From discussing their “great love story,” to sharing sweet moments with their kids Archie and Lilibet, and opening up about that royal exit, here are some of the biggest revelations made in the doc.

Meghan’s Mom Knew Harry Was The One

Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland made an appearance in the doc, sharing how she knew Harry was “The One” for her daughter.

Meghan, who was still starring as Rachel Zane in “Suits” at the time, told Ragland: “Mommy, I’m going out with Prince Harry,” the Daily Mail reported.

Ragland responded, “I started whispering [and said] ‘Oh my god!'” as Meghan insisted she had to keep the whole thing a secret.

Ragland told the camera, “From the beginning, it was very sort of… nobody could know.

“He was this 6’1 handsome man with red hair, [he had] great manners. He was just really nice. They look really happy together. He was The One.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Says Royal Family ‘Part Of The Problem’ Of Racism In The U.K.

Royals Tend To Marry Those Who ‘Fit In The Mould’

Harry claimed members of the royals were expected to marry a certain type of person, especially the men.

He told the doc, “I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with,” according to the BBC.

“The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum certainly made most of her decisions — if not all of them — from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”

Pair Chose Not To Take Palace’s Advice

Harry and Meghan included a title card that stated, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within the series” in the doc, but it’s since been reported that the Palace weren’t contacted, after all.

A source told People that members of the family, Buckingham Palace nor Prince William’s Kensington Palace offices had received a message asking for a comment.

A royal insider admitted that Kensington Palace “did receive an email claiming to be from a third-party production company through an unknown organization’s email address,” but added that “when they contacted Archewell and Netflix to verify the source, they received no response.”

Harry said on the doc, “The direction from the Palace was don’t say anything.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Says He ‘Ended Up Sacrificing’ Everything He Knows To Join Meghan Markle ‘In Her World’ After She Did The Same

Palace Didn’t Understand Why Meghan Needed Protection

Harry told the camera, “What people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well,” according to the BBC.

“So it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the family were like, ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’

“I said, ‘The difference here is the race element.’”

Royal Family ‘Part Of The Problem’ Of Racism In The U.K., Harry Says

The documentary covered multiple issues relating to racism, including the royal family’s complicity in it, bringing up the scandal when Princess Michael of Kent wore a Blackamoor-style brooch to the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch.

“In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias,” Harry said. “The thing with unconscious bias, it is actually no one’s fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right.”

He added, “It is education. It is awareness. It is a constant work in progress for everybody, including me.”

Fab Four’s First Meeting Was Surprising To Meghan

Meghan opened up about meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time in the doc, admitting she was barefoot and in ripped jeans at the time.

The actress recalled of meeting Kate, “I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside,” Page Six reported.

Archie Has An American Accent

The doc included some sweet moments with Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with it also revealing the couple’s eldest child is speaking with an American accent like his mom.

As Harry tried to explain about hummingbirds to his son, Archie replied, “I’ve got a dirty foot mama because I was with you!” Metro reported.

Harry Says Meghan Is Just Like His Mom

Harry said he thinks Meghan is like his late mother, Princess Diana, in a lot of ways.

He shared, “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her,” according to the Daily Mail.

Harry’s Secret Instagram Account

“I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” Harry said of seeing Meghan for the first time, adding that it was a Snapchat of Meghan with “doggy ears.”

The doc showed a snapshot of Harry’s own private feed from his secret Instagram account.

“I asked if I could see his feed,” Meghan recalled. “So that’s the thing. When people say, ‘Did you Google him?’ No. But that’s your homework. You’re like, ‘Hmmm, let me see what they’re about in their feed. Not what someone says about them, but what they’re putting out about themselves.’ That was to me the best barometer.”

Fancy Dress Party Regret

Harry reflected on the scandal sparked when he wore a Nazi costume to a fancy dress party in 2005, when he was 20 years old.

“It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life,” Harry said. “I felt so ashamed afterwards.”

After the incident, Harry met with Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, and also met with a holocaust survivor.

Harry added, “I could have got on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over in my life, but I learnt from that.”

Sacrifices Have Been Made

Harry and Meghan both made sacrifices for their love, with the Duke of Sussex telling the doc: “She (Meghan) sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world.

“And then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world.”