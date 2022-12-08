Jennifer Lawrence refused to bow down to pressure and lose weight for her role in “The Hunger Games”.

The actress, who played Katniss Everdeen in the beloved franchise, spoke about the role during a chat with Viola Davis for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

Lawrence recalled, “In ‘Hunger Games’, it was an awesome responsibility.

“Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children. I remember the biggest conversation was ‘How much weight are you going to lose?’

“Along with me being young and growing and not able to be on a diet, I don’t know if I want all of the girls who are going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they can’t because they’re not a certain weight. And I can’t let that seep into my brain either.”

Lawrence added of playing a female action hero, “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.

“And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies. To keep certain people in the same positions that they’ve always been in.”

Lawrence has spoken out about choosing not to diet for movie roles in the past, insisting you can’t work when you’re hungry.

Back in 2018, she also told Vogue of her thoughts on diet and exercise: “I have a pretty strict complaining regimen that I try to stick to. And I eat.

“I don’t like when people say, ‘I only do this or eat this.’ Because I eat. I’m not very strict with my diet: If I want a piece of pizza, I eat a piece of pizza,” insisting she does work out a lot.