Meghan Markle does not have fond feelings toward Toronto police.

In the new Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan”, the Duchess of Sussex looks back on her early days of dating Prince Harry while living and working in Toronto on the show “Suits”.

During that time, Markle had serious concerns over her security related to all the press attention she was receiving, including press following her around, but she says Toronto police ignored her.

“I would say to the police: If any other woman in Toronto said to you, ‘I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house and following me everywhere that I go, and I feel scared,’ wouldn’t you say that was stalking?” she says in the documentary.

She claims the police said they couldn’t help her because of “who you’re dating.”

ET Canada reported in 2016 that Toronto police did eventually go to meet Markle “over concerns that her suddenly sky-high public profile could be a security threat.”

Police also confirmed to the Toronto Sun that they were called to Markle’s home “for the actions of some media.”

Kensington Palace also released a statement at the time saying “the past week has seen a line crossed” and that Markle “has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment” by paparazzi camped outside her home.