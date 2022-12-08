LeAnn Rimes has had to reschedule some of her tour dates due to ill health.

The country crooner explained in an Instagram post how doctors found a bleed on her vocal cord.

Rimes wrote in a handwritten note, “It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows.

“While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick.

“I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing… doctor’s orders!”

Rimes went on, “I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon.”

The singer has been performing her “JOY: The Holiday Tour” concerts since earlier this month.

She was due to perform in Riverside, Iowa, on Friday at the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, but this has now been rescheduled until September 29, 2023.

Rimes was then set to take the stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, but this has been moved to April 8, 2023.