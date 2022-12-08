Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker may be reuniting.

On Thursday, speaking onstage at the Red Sea Film Festival, Chan revealed that a fourth “Rush Hour” movie is in the works.

“We’re talking about part 4 right now,” he said, according to Deadline.

The iconic martial artist and actor said he would be meeting with the film’s director to discuss the sequel script, though he did not identify the director.

Brett Ratner, who directed the first three “Rush Hour” films, was accused by several women, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, of sexual harassment and misconduct. The allegations led Warner Bros to sever ties with the filmmaker, who hasn’t directed a movie since 2014.

Recalling how he came to make the original “Rush Hour” in 1998, Chan said that he actually thought it would be a box office bomb.

“I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they’re not my culture, they don’t like this kind of action,” he said.

“My manager said look, there’s a script, and it’s called ‘Rush Hour’. I said, ‘No, Hong Kong police? I’m not going to do it.’ He said, ‘Jackie, why don’t you try one last time.’ I said, ‘Okay, this is the last time,’” Chan continued.

But when the film came out, it was a hit, and Chan got a call from Ratner and Tucker, who told him, “Dude, we’re a huge success. We’re 70 million in the first weekend.”

Chan added, “For me, I don’t have a count of what 70 million is. I don’t know the box office. I just know it’s certainly a success. And then they made part 2 and part 3.”