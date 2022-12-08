Chris Kattan was taken to hospital after reportedly coming down with Streptococcus Pneumoniae, which is a severe case of pneumonia.

The “Saturday Night Live” star was hospitalized on Sunday, according to TMZ, before having emergency surgery.

The publication claimed the operation was successful and all being well, Kattan will be discharged on Friday.

The op means he’ll have to pull out of his show in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Friday, but TMZ reported it’d be rescheduled along with some other tour dates.

Kattan was a cast member on “SNL” from 1996 to 2003, before returning to make appearances in 2006 and 2011.

He starred in the U.S. version of “Celebrity Big Brother” earlier this year, but ended up quitting because “it was hard,” and he wanted to talk to family, he told Us Weekly in February.

Kattan shared at the time, “For me, it became hard to be disconnected to the outside world. I don’t think I was so ready [or] realized what that felt like when you have cameras on you 24/7, except for when you’re going to use the bidet. That’s really it. I didn’t realize how much I missed my family and friends and my loved ones and girlfriend.”