Hulu is adding four more to “Under The Bridge”.

Deadline reports Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) is being cast as a lead, along with Vritika Gupta (“American Halloween”), Javon “Wanna” Walton (“Euphoria”) and Aiyana Goodfellow (“Small Axe”) in “Under The Bridge”.

They join previously announced cast members star Riley Keough as well as fellow series regulars Izzy G, Chloe Guidry and Ezra Faroque Khan in the ABC Signature series.

The limited series is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s 1997 novel of the same name which tells the true story of the disappearance of 14-year-old Reena Virk after she never returned home from a party. Seven teenage girls and a boy are accused of murdering the teen as unsettling truths are revealed about the true killer.

Panjabi will play Reena’s mother, Suman Virk, a devoted Jehovah’s Witness who is trying to rein in her rebellious teenage daughter. Gupta plays teenage outcast Reena who is looking for a group of friends where she can fit in. Walton is cast in the role of Warren who is considered a role model at his school, but is secretly involved with the “Crips”.

Goodfellow is set to play a member of the CMC (Crip Mafia Cartel), Dusty, who is one of Reena’s only friends before her death.