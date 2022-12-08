Fans won’t be seeing “Wonder Woman 3” anytime soon according to reports.

After The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the next film would not be part of the upcoming DC film universe, new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Twitter to react to the news.

He called the claims “half-true” in his extensive Twitter thread on the topic.

“So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” he began.

He detailed the messy transitional period and the state of the company when he entered the situation and hoped that fans would understand a lot of changes and time were needed.

“We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives,” he continued.

As for the future of the universe, the filmmaker unfortunately kept tight-lipped.

“As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer,” he concluded.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote on Wednesday that the DC cinematic universe would be undergoing a lot of changes as the new executive team took over. It was announced in October that Gunn and producer Peter Safran would head Warner Bros.’ new DC Studios as co-CEOs and it seems they’re already taking steps to establish their universe.

The outlet reports that director of the first two films, Patty Jenkins, was told by the new executives, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy that “Wonder Woman 3” did not fit into their plans for the cinematic universe in its current state. The news came after Jenkins had submitted her treatment for the next film, co-written with Geoff Johns.

Their sources say the decision was not made out of financial consideration, though star Gal Gadot was expected to receive a salary of $20 million while Jenkins would have received $12 million.

Despite the news, Gadot oddly tweeted out a thank you to fans on Tuesday for their support and hinted at future films.

“A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play ‘Wonder Woman’. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️,” she wrote.

It’s unclear whether the actress is aware of the news.