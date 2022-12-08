Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari is speaking out after the singer deactivated her Instagram again earlier this week.

Asghari took to his Instagram Story to post: “Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times,” appearing to reference some of the fan speculation that her social media is being controlled.

“Thank you to all of her protective fans,” the model added.

“Out of respect for her privacy I don’t post her 24/7,” he went on. “I ask for permission if I ever do.”

“For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honour if she joins. For her those things are not fun. They’re hictic [sic] and full of stress. Specially, since she’s been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

Asghari continued, “I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same.”

He concluded, “Sometimes being over protective can cause more stress and damage.”

Spears has deactivated her Instagram profile on numerous occasions, so having a social media break isn’t against the norm for her.

Spears’ vanishing account, which is now back, came after she shut down Asghari’s request to appear on his Instagram Live video last month.

Spears said, “I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now,” before her other half wrapped things up.