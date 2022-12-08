Reese Witherspoon is reprising her fan-favourite starring role as Tracy Flick, 23 years after the cult-classic film “Election” released back in 1999.

The actress, who played the over-achieving student politician that ran for high school president, will step back into the character as an adult. The sequel to the film, titled “Tracy Flick Can’t Win”, is being adapted by Paramount Pictures for Paramount+, based off the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Tom Perrotta.

The author’s latest novel- a satirical dark comedy- finds the eponymous Tracy in adulthood and still struggling to fight her way to the top. The book has been praised by reviewers as a “brilliant, biting satire” (Associated Press) and “engrossing and mordantly funny” (People).

Perrotta is the bestselling author of the novels Election and Little Children, both of which were made into Oscar-nominated films, and The Leftovers and Mrs. Fletcher, which were both adapted into critically acclaimed HBO series.

Oscar winning director, Alexander Payne (“Sideways”, “The Descendants”), who directed and co-wrote the film adaptation of “Election”, is attached to direct and write the upcoming sequel.

Witherspoon will also serve as a producer of the film for Hello Sunshine, a Candle Media company.