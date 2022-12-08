A lawsuit has been filed against Nick Carter for an alleged sexual misconduct that took place back in 2001.

A woman named Shannon Ruth claims she was sexually assaulted by the singer when she was 17. Legal documents, obtained by TMZ, note that Ruth was allegedly invited by Carter, then 21, to his tour bus after attending a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington as she was waiting in an autograph line.

At the time, Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, was underage when she was asked by Carter if she wanted a drink. The docs outline that she asked for apple juice but Carter allegedly told her that he only had cranberry and proceeded to give her a “red-coloured drink” that he called “VIP juice.”

According to Ruth, the drink tasted off but she drank it to not be rude. She believes it was a mixed beverage of alcohol and cranberry juice.

Then, Carter allegedly brought her to the bus’ bathroom where he ordered her to perform oral sex on him. Despite Ruth crying during the ordeal, Carter continued to instruct her before taking her to a bed.

Ruth claims she contracted HPV after the alleged assault, noting that prior to the incident she was a virgin. Now, she’s seeking monetary damages, suing Carter, 42, for sexual battery and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

“The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” Ruth said amid tears during a Facebook live press conference she held with her lawyers on Thursday.

“Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me,” she continued.

Photo: Facebook/ Childhood Sexual Abuse Lawyers

After Carter allegedly raped her, Ruth remembered him calling her a “re*****ed bitch” before he grabbed her, “leaving bruises on my arm.”

“Carter tried to scare me into silence … he was nasty and threatening,” she added.

The now-39-year-old said she did not report the alleged incident because Carter told her “she would go to jail if she told anyone what happened.” However, now she wants to “hold Nick Carter accountable.”

Ruth’s attorney, Mark J. Boskovich, noted that there are three other women named in the joint lawsuit filed alongside Ruth.

A source close to Carter denied the allegations, telling TMZ: “This accusation is categorically false, Nick is focusing on his family and mourning the death of his brother.” Multiple websites have reported the alleged assault after TMZ broke the story.

Carter has faced rape allegations in the past, however he’s never been charged for any crimes.

ET Canada has reached out to a rep for Carter for comment.