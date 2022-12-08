Click to share this via email

Vin Diesel is going viral on Twitter.

Following the release of WNBA athlete Brittney Yevette Griner from Russian prison, social media users are spreading memes jokingly thanking the actor for his part.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Diesel called for the athlete’s release after she had been detained in the country since February.

He had written, “I need Brittney Griner home before Christmas,” alongside a photo of himself at a basketball match. Twitter users are now using it as evidence that he had a direct part in arranging her release following a high-stakes prisoner exchange.

“Thank you, Vin Diesel. The most important thing in life will always be family. ❤️” wrote one fan in a post, referencing the other “family” meme that was popularized after Diesel’s character in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Thank you, Vin Diesel. The most important thing in life will always be family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RUZES5MwDT — battle tested ulxma (@ulxma) December 8, 2022

Vin Diesel really did that 🤝🫡 pic.twitter.com/4Y3rH6I6Tk — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) December 8, 2022

Imma give Vin Diesel credit for this one. https://t.co/rQDH8qsibw pic.twitter.com/bKBJc78Piy — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 8, 2022

Other users believed the actor had an even bigger part in her rescue, singlehandedly infiltrating the Russian prison.

“How Vin Diesel got Brittney Griner out of Russia,” one captioned a photoshop collage of images from the action film franchise.

How Vin Diesel got Brittney Griner out of Russia pic.twitter.com/O9Ydgq468h — William Kim (@TheKimulation) December 8, 2022

everyone say, “thank you, vin diesel!” — 𝓏𝒽𝑒. (@STZYBRAT) December 8, 2022

The action star has yet to react to the memes, and neither has Griner, but photos surfaced today showing the American was home safe and sound from U.S. President Joe Biden’s Twitter account.