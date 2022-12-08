Taylor Swift is giving fans a sneak peek behind her work.

The singer-turned-director shared a video showing behind-the-scenes footage of the filming process for her short film “All Too Well”.

READ MORE: Here’s Why ‘1% Of Taylor Swift’ Is Trending On Twitter

She captioned the Instagram post, “The first seeds of this short film were planted over ten years ago, and I’ll never forget the behind the scenes moments of the shoot.”

She went on to praise the cast and crew who worked with her on the film.

“I owe everything to @sadiesink_, Dylan O’Brien, my incredible DP @the_rinayang and my producer @saulysaulysauly. I also want to say thank you to our wonderful background actors and crew who made this story come to life so naturally,” she continued.

She added, “I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well. The behind the scenes footage of ATW the short film is out now!”

The footage showed Swift fully taking control in the director’s chair as she specified shots in the house, even directing the kiss between stars O’Brien and Sink.

READ MORE: Drake, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd Are Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artists In Canada For 2022

The release of the footage comes ahead of Swift’s appearance at Variety‘s annual Directors on Directors interview, alongside “The Banshees of Inisherin” director Martin McDonagh to start off the series. Other directors to be featured include James Cameron, Ryan Coogler, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Chinonya Chukwu, Tyler Perry, Sarah Polley with Francis Ford Coppola, and Joe Kisinski with Rian Johnson.

Swift’s episode comes out on Dec. 9.