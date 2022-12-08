Kanye West’s honorary college degree has been taken away from him.

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) decided to revoke the rapper’s degree, which he received in 2015, due to his ongoing hatred-driven remarks.

READ MORE: Kanye West Says ‘I Like Hitler,’ Tells People To ‘Stop Dissing The Nazis’ In Shocking Alex Jones Interview

A school letter, obtained by TMZ, states that “His anti-Black, antisemitic, and incendiary statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities, are disgusting and condemnable”.

“As a community, we know that there are varying opinions on what our School’s response should be––even as we all agree that his behaviour is indefensible,” the letter, written by President Elissa Tenny, continued. “His actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Releases New Song On Alex Jones’ InfoWars Website

West was awarded the honorary doctorate for his achievements and contributions to art and culture.

His credential was reportedly petitioned to be pulled by students at SAIC after they started an online petition which received over 4000 signatures.