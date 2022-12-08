The cast and crew of “How I Met Your Father” are teasing the sitcom’s upcoming second season, which a premiere date has yet to be announced for.
However, Francia Raisa, who portrays Valentina on the show, is assuring fans that they’ll “find out soon” when she and her co-stars will return to screens for season 2.
On Raisa’s Instagram Story Thursday, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of crew members operating cameras while shooting a scene on set.
“You didn’t think I was actually gonna show you what we’re shooting right. [You] gotta wait till it comes out sometime next year,” she said in the clip. “You’ll find out soon when, but we’re having a fun day on set.”
It appears as though Raisa and her cast-mates- Hilary Duff, Tom Ainsley, Chris Lowell, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma- were filming a promo for season 2.
Series creator, Isaac Aptaker, also took to Instagram to share a photo of the cast posing on a taxi.
“How I Sat on a Taxi,” Aptaker captioned the group shot.
Raisa also shared a video of her riding on one of the set’s decked-out holiday golf carts as she teased co-star, Sharma, who was behind the wheel.
“So Suraj is driving us. Let me just tell you, he doesn’t have a license, doesn’t drive, doesn’t have a car and we all trusted him,” she said.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Duff uploaded a pic of her character’s outfit, writing, “Hilary [loves] Sophie’s fit today. Season 2 of #HIMYF coming sooooon!”
She also shared photos of herself getting ready for a day of filming:
On Thursday she posed with Tran by a cabbage display, poking fun at how their outfits coincidentally matched the red and green cabbage on the stand. Tran re-posted the pic, writing “We. Are. Cabbage.”
The actress and comedian even gushed over Duff’s new cover of Women’s Health Australia.
“Feels like it should be illegal to look this hot,” she wrote alongside a photo of Duff posing for the magazine cover.
A premiere date for “How I Met Your Father” season 2 will likely be revealed before 2022 comes to an end as the cast and crew consistently continue to tease new episodes.