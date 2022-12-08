The cast and crew of “How I Met Your Father” are teasing the sitcom’s upcoming second season, which a premiere date has yet to be announced for.

However, Francia Raisa, who portrays Valentina on the show, is assuring fans that they’ll “find out soon” when she and her co-stars will return to screens for season 2.

On Raisa’s Instagram Story Thursday, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of crew members operating cameras while shooting a scene on set.

“You didn’t think I was actually gonna show you what we’re shooting right. [You] gotta wait till it comes out sometime next year,” she said in the clip. “You’ll find out soon when, but we’re having a fun day on set.”

Photo: Instagram/ FranciaRaisa

It appears as though Raisa and her cast-mates- Hilary Duff, Tom Ainsley, Chris Lowell, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma- were filming a promo for season 2.

Series creator, Isaac Aptaker, also took to Instagram to share a photo of the cast posing on a taxi.

“How I Sat on a Taxi,” Aptaker captioned the group shot.

Raisa also shared a video of her riding on one of the set’s decked-out holiday golf carts as she teased co-star, Sharma, who was behind the wheel.

“So Suraj is driving us. Let me just tell you, he doesn’t have a license, doesn’t drive, doesn’t have a car and we all trusted him,” she said.

Photo: Instagram/ FranciaRaisa

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Duff uploaded a pic of her character’s outfit, writing, “Hilary [loves] Sophie’s fit today. Season 2 of #HIMYF coming sooooon!”

She also shared photos of herself getting ready for a day of filming:

Photo: Instagram/ HilaryDuff

Photo: Instagram/ HilaryDuff

On Thursday she posed with Tran by a cabbage display, poking fun at how their outfits coincidentally matched the red and green cabbage on the stand. Tran re-posted the pic, writing “We. Are. Cabbage.”

Photo: Instagram/ HilaryDuff

The actress and comedian even gushed over Duff’s new cover of Women’s Health Australia.

“Feels like it should be illegal to look this hot,” she wrote alongside a photo of Duff posing for the magazine cover.

Photo: Instagram/ HankTina

A premiere date for “How I Met Your Father” season 2 will likely be revealed before 2022 comes to an end as the cast and crew consistently continue to tease new episodes.