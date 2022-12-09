Click to share this via email

Bam Margera is in hospital.

The former “Jackass” star was admitted earlier this week in San Diego was a serious case of pneumonia, a source told TMZ.

While at the hospital, Margera tested positive for COVID-19 and was then placed on a ventilator while being treated in the ICU.

The source said that his condition is stable.

Margera has had his share of health issues, largely surrounding substance abuse, for which he has entered treatment several times in recent years.

In the spring, he completed a one-year drug and alcohol rehab program. He went back into treatment in August, his family announced at the time.

A “Free Bam” movement, in which fans speculated that his family had placed him under a conservatorship similar to Britney Spears, reportedly led to his family and temporary healthcare guardian receiving threats.