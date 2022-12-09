Click to share this via email

A truck full of Harry Styles merchandise was hijacked in Brazil.

The Daily Mail reported that police confirmed the incident after initially suggesting the truck was carrying instruments for the artist’s backing band.

Members of Styles’ road crew were driving the vehicle toward the city of Curitiba, south of Sao Paulo, when three men stopped them and took the truck.

Two of the men were reportedly armed, and none of the alleged assailants have been tracked down as yet.

Styles played two shows in Brazil this week, first in Sao Paolo on Dec. 6, with a second concert in Rio de Janeiro on Dec. 8.

The merch truck, which has still not been recovered, was reportedly not part of Styles’ touring party.