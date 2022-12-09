King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort talk to Co-Owners Wrexham A.F.C. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during their visit to Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney welcomed some very special guests to The Racecourse Ground stadium, home of Wrexham Association Football Club, on Friday morning.

The pair, who bought the Wrexham, North Wales club in February 2021, had a visit from King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, who stopped by to learn more about the redevelopment of the soccer team.

The royals even walked through the Player’s Tunnel to get a real feel of the stadium, as well as meeting Wrexham executives Fleur Robinson and Humphrey Kerr, People reported.

Formed in 1864, Wrexham A.F.C. is the third oldest professional football team in the world.

Ryan Reynolds welcomes King Charles III during their visit to Wrexham A.F.C. on December 09, 2022 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Reynolds and McElhenney then posed with Charles and Camilla, with the Canadian actor sharing one of the snaps on Twitter.

He joked Charles would be making an appearance in the second season of their Hulu show “Welcome to Wrexham”.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge. pic.twitter.com/TrwPkIMCzX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 9, 2022

During their visit, Charles and Camilla also met with the First, Women’s and Youth Teams, which are based at Wrexham, as well as Wrexham A.F.C.’s Disabled Liaison Officer, Kerry Evans, and Powerchair Football participants.

The King and The Queen Consort visit Wrexham Football Club and meet the owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who bought the club in 2021, in Wrexham, Wales, UK, on the 9th December 2022. 09 Dec 2022 Pictured: The King and The Queen Consort visit Wrexham Football Club and meet the owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who bought the club in 2021, in Wrexham, Wales, UK, on the 9th December 2022. — Photo: James Whatling / MEGA

