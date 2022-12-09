Taylor Swift’s journey to becoming a filmmaker is on track.

On Friday, Variety reported that the pop superstar will be making her feature directorial debut, from an original script she has written.

Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind recent Best Picture winners “Nomadland” and “The Shape of Water”, will produce the movie.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement.

Details about the film, including title, casting and plot are all being kept under wraps for now.

Along with being a massively successful singer-songwriter, in recent years, Swift has tried her hand at directing a number of music videos, including for her song “The Man”.

Last year, in conjunction with her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift directed the 15-minute “All Too Well: The Short Film”, which she later screened during an In Conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival this past September.

During that conversation onstage with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, Swift expressed her desire to direct a feature film.

“I’d like to keep taking baby steps forward and I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step,” she teased. “It would be committing to making a film and I feel like I would absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise, because I absolutely adore telling stories this way.”

As for what kind of film she would want to make, Swift said, “I think I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion. I never say never, but I can’t imagine myself filming an action sequence. If it happens one day, that will be funny character growth. Could see it going in a more comedic, irreverent place.”