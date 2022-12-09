Victoria Beckham has never had a nose job despite those rumours.

The Spice Girls singer chats to makeup artist and friend Charlotte Tilbury for a “Beauty Gifting Secrets” video shared on YouTube.

The pair show off their tips and tricks, talking about their different products.

Both Beckham and Tilbury admit they’ve been surrounded by nose job rumours over the years, but claim it’s down to their contouring “trick.”

Tilbury gushes during the clip, “My favourite thing is gifting because when you create these amazing things, you just want to give them to all women.

“You go, ‘Oh my god! I can give you bigger, brighter eyes, I’ll give you my amazing Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer and you’ll just have an eye lift and a face lift.’ I just get over excited, darling.”

Beckham jokingly responds, “Do you do surgery as well Charlotte? Because I’m loving what you’re saying.”

Tilbury replies, “No, but it’s true. People come up to me and go, ‘Have you had a nose job?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’ve just done my contour trick and it’s bottling all those secrets and tips and tricks that we’ve done on the red carpet for years, photoshoots for years, and giving them to all women around the world.'”

Beckham tells the beauty guru, “People have also said that I’ve had a nose job. Never had a nose job, always had a nose like this.

“It is the nose trick and that is where I love my Bronzing Brick. Each compact has two different tones so you can use it to contour as well as to bronze,” she adds while showing off her own product.

See more in the clip above.