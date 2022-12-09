Gayle King isn’t gloating over the drama among her morning show rivals.

On Thursday, the “CBS Mornings” host was on “Watch What Happens Live”, and was asked about the scandal at “GMA3” over the relationship between co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

Asked by host Andy Cohen if she saw the news and was thankful it wasn’t happening at her show, King said no, adding, “It’s just gotten very messy and very sloppy.”

She explained, “In the beginning I actually thought, good on ‘Good Morning America’. They’re saying they’re not taking them off the air. It’s two consenting adults.”

But after initially keeping Holmes and Robach on the air, ABC News execs decided to put them on leave while they decide next steps.

While the network has stated the relationship does not violate company policy, the drama has surrounded the fact that both anchors were still married when they began seeing each other.

It was also recently reported that Holmes had allegedly engaged in multiple affairs with “GMA” staffers before his relationship with Robach began.

“But then the more you read, it’s just very messy,” King continued.

“I think, to me, it’s just a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved, and I keep thinking about that,” she said. “I’m very concerned about that.”