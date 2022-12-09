Toni Collette shared an eerie Instagram post on Thursday after announcing she was splitting from husband David Galafassi after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The actress posted a photo of a dark tree stood alone in a field, with no caption.

Fans immediately offered well wishes to Collette, clearly knowing that this is a tough time for her.

One person posted: “I’m sorry. I went through this exact same thing. You are a great actress remembered through history – and a great person. 💗💗💗”

Another added, “You are beautiful and wonderful, btw. I’ve been a fan since ‘Muriel’s Wedding’, that way also my foray into ABBA so thank you also for that lol. I hope you’re ok, you seem like a strong woman. Cheering and routing for you ❤️”

Collette’s latest post comes after she revealed she and Galafassi were getting a divorce earlier this week.

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” the star wrote.

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully.”

The two first met in 2002, and tied the knot in January 2003. They share two children, daughter Sage, 14, and son Arlo, 11.