Terrence Howard might not be long for the acting world.

This week, the actor attended a red carpet event for his new series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”, which sees him reprising his role as Quentin Spivey from the film series.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the event, Howard revealed that he actually plans to retire from acting, and in fact had already partly stepped away from the camera already.

“This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” the 53-year-old said. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done. … I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago, does he want to do any more work, and he said, ‘Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?’ And that’s what I’ve gotten to.”

He added, “I’ve gotten to the point where now I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor. Now I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don’t want to do an impersonation of myself.”

Asked if he is ready to retire now, Howard said, “Yes, there’s some better actors out there that can do things that I was never able to do. So, I want to applaud them, I want to be excited about what they do.”

Howard had previously made statements suggesting he’d quit acting back in 2019 when “Empire” was coming to an end, telling ET at the time that he was “running away as quickly as possible.”