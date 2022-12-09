Justin Bieber knows how to make a fashion statement.

On Thursday, the Canadian pop star attended a game at Scotiabank Arena between the Maple Leafs and L.A. Kings, alongside wife Hailey.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Introduces Generosity, New Sustainable Water Technology Company

But all eyes were on Bieber’s unique coat, coloured with light pink, purple and blue hearts.

Bieber of course ended up on the jumbotron, with fans noting the coat had a style similar to the classic “Care Bears” cartoon.

Some even found the coat for sale online for anyone who wants to replicate the look.

Even Leafs captain Auston Matthews said it was “hard to miss” Bieber’s coat.

READ MORE: Justin And Hailey Bieber Enjoy Dinner Date With Kendall Jenner And Justine Skye

Twitter in general was abuzz with comments on Bieber’s coat.