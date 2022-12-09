Justin Bieber knows how to make a fashion statement.
On Thursday, the Canadian pop star attended a game at Scotiabank Arena between the Maple Leafs and L.A. Kings, alongside wife Hailey.
But all eyes were on Bieber’s unique coat, coloured with light pink, purple and blue hearts.
THE PASSION ™️ pic.twitter.com/Mbp7vvfnca
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 9, 2022
Bieber of course ended up on the jumbotron, with fans noting the coat had a style similar to the classic “Care Bears” cartoon.
Justin Bieber is in the building tonight dressed like a Care Bear with disposable income. pic.twitter.com/uKQyVCf8RO
— Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) December 9, 2022
Some even found the coat for sale online for anyone who wants to replicate the look.
FOUND IT! pic.twitter.com/nfZhpG6liw
— L.J.R. (@LoR1975) December 9, 2022
Even Leafs captain Auston Matthews said it was “hard to miss” Bieber’s coat.
Auston Matthews on Justin Bieber’s coat at the #Leafs game:
“Hard to miss. I definitely saw that.” https://t.co/Bss6a3PUWK
— Claire Hanna (@clahanna) December 9, 2022
Twitter in general was abuzz with comments on Bieber’s coat.
What's more impressive?
Marner's 21-game point streak or Justin Bieber's fit? #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/CBwDG6tOtw
— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) December 9, 2022
Bieber’s coat should be the basis for the next Leafs’ jersey https://t.co/cxJorG2QK6
— Pokecheque 🇺🇦🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@Pokecheque) December 9, 2022
#Bieber killed a Care Bear and made a coat out of it #leafsforever https://t.co/MhYgUD5cL1
— Alabaster Grealish (@alabaster74) December 9, 2022