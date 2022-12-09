Olivia Wilde is reportedly still struggling to come to terms with her split from Harry Styles.

It was revealed in November that the actress had broken up with the One Direction hitmaker after nearly two years of dating.

A source has now told Us Weekly, “Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” adding that Wilde is “trying to move on.”

Wilde recently enjoyed a girls trip with her friend Babs Burchfield, with the insider telling the mag: “Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress.”

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director has reportedly been “leaning on friends” after the split.

The source insisted that “dating isn’t on her list of priorities” at the moment.

An insider told People of their breakup last month, “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.

“They’re still very close friends,” the source added.

A friend of the couple also said: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

Reports of Wilde and Styles dating spread like wildfire in January 2021 when they were spotted holding hands at a friend’s wedding. Later in July, pictures of the couple kissing on a yacht in Monte Argentario, Italy splashed all over the internet.