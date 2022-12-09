Attendees at Thursday night’s Game Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles were treated to a surprise appearance by screen icon Al Pacino.

The legendary “Godfather” star took to the stage to present the award for Best Performance in a video game, with the award going to Christopher Judge for the game “God of War Ragnarök”.

Prior to handing out the award, Pacino charmed the audience with a delightfully loopy speech.

“This is… an experience for me, one I didn’t expect, but here I am,” he began with a laugh.

“It may come as a shock to you but… I… it’s hard for me to see the teleprompter,” interjected the 83-year-old actor.

“But anyway, in truth, I don’t play a whole lot of video games, but I do… however, I have spent a lot of time watching my kids play them,” Pacino continued.

“I’ve continued to be thoroughly impressed and entertained by the unique and immersive ways video games tell their stories,” he said.

“And especially, naturally, by the performers, who help tell these stories, because, as an actor, I’ve learned that whether you’re on a stage or in front of the camera or inside an audio booth, always, fundamentally always, we’re the same,” Pacino added, before concluding, “We are all trying to tell a story, in our way, with our kind of truth. I am honoured to be here tonight to celebrate the achievements of these incredibly talented actors who, by breathing life into these stories, have helped elevate the medium of video games to a new height.”