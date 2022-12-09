R. Kelly is putting out new music behind bars.

On Friday, the artist released the album I Admit It, which includes lyrics that reference the allegations against against him, including his recent conviction on sex trafficking charges.

READ MORE: R. Kelly’s Former Manager Donnell Russell Sentenced To Prison For Stalking Abuse Victim

The last three songs on the album, which form a three-part track called “I Admit It (I Did It)”, include lines like, “I done f***ed with a couple of fans,” and “How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women when all I’ve done is represent” and “You mad I’ve got some girlfriends.”

In another part of the track he sings, “They’re brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk, that s**t sound silly.”

READ MORE: R. Kelly Convicted Of Six Counts In Federal Trial In Chicago; Co-Defendants Acquitted

The copyright line on the album reads “Legacy Recordings,” which is Sony Music’s catalog division, but the label told TMZ that they did not actually release it, with the project appearing to be a bootleg version.

In July, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on his charges.