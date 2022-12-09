Tina Turner during rehearsals with her son Ronnie Turner at her mansion in Mougins, southern France on October 6, 2008.

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has passed away at age 62.

Tina broke her silence on her son’s passing in an emotional social media tribute Friday afternoon.

The 83-year-old “The Best” singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself grieving, writing: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Ronnie’s wife, the French musician Afida Turner, took to Instagram to confirm the sad news.

Her post included, “I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for… 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad.

“This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair,” she added, referencing Craig Turner, who died by suicide in 2018, and Tina’s sister Alline, who passed away in 2010.

Ronnie’s father Ike Turker died in 2007, which is the same year Ronnie and Afida got married. They tied the knot in March, before Ike passed away that December.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they received a 911 call on Thursday morning from somebody saying Ronnie, who was also a musician, was struggling to breathe.

Bystanders were said to have been attempting CPR outside Ronnie’s San Fernando Valley address, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.