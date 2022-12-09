Click to share this via email

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick’s son Deveraux is 6!

Hamrick took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the little one’s birthday, sharing an array of pics.

It looks like the family celebrated with cake, balloons and party hats, judging by the cute post, with the youngster also having a blast on some theme park rides in the snaps.

Hamrick captioned it, “Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Deveraux’s special day comes after Hamrick, 35, sparked rumours she might be engaged to Jagger, 79, after wearing a diamond ring on that finger in a selfie shared last month.

Hamrick and Jagger have been dating since 2014.

Hamrick regularly shares sweet family moments on social media, with her posting an adorable snap of the trio in July as she celebrated her birthday.