Zac Brown is getting married.

This week, People confirmed view multiple sources that the country star is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi.

The sources also said that Brown actually popped the question earlier this year.

“He proposed in Hawaii a while ago,” one source said. “It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private.”

Brown and Yazdi have largely kept their relationship private, though she has been accompanying his band on their tour.

In one video with the band on Instagram, a ring can seen on Yazdi’s finger.

Along with working as a model, Yazdi is also an actress who has appeared in series such as “Hawaii Five-O” and “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Ranch Challenge”, and the film “The Martial Arts Kid” and documentary “Herb Ritts: L.A. Style”.