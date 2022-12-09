Click to share this via email

“Parks and Recreation” star Helen Slayton-Hughes has passed away at age 92.

The actress, who played Ethel Beavers in the hit sitcom, died on Dec. 7, with family members confirming the sad news in a Facebook post.

The message read, “To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on.

“Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one.”

The family also shared a video featuring some of the late star’s quotes and most memorable moments from over the years.

“To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh,” a message on the video read.

“Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.”

As well as “Parks and Rec”, Slayton-Hughes starred in multiple TV shows and movies during her lengthy career, including “Veronica Mars”, “New Girl”, “True Blood”, “Pretty Little Liars”, “He’s All That”, and more.

She most recently starred in “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” alongside Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland.