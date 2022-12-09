Beverly D’Angelo will always appreciate her ex-husband

Speaking with People, the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” star opened up about how she fell for Al Pacino in the ’90s, while she was sill married to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati.

D’Angelo and Salviati got married very soon after they first met at a party in Los Angeles in the early ’80s, but explained that they had an understanding in which they weren’t exclusive, and that “if there were any crises or anything, we’d come back together.”

Things changed, though, when she met Pacino.

“I always thought the guys that I was with thought it was great that I was married because they knew ‘no responsibility here!’ But when I met Al Pacino and told him about my little deal, he said, ‘Well, that’s crazy,'” she said.

Eventually, she called her husband up to explain the situation.

“I said, ‘I’m in love.’ He goes, ‘Oh, Beverly, who is it this time?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s an actor.’ He went, ‘An actor? No, no, not an actor.’ And I said, ‘I really love him and we’re talking about having kids and he thinks it’s crazy that I’m married and now I’m thinking it is too.'”

D’Angelo went on, “He went, ‘Oh, that’s ridiculous. Who thinks this is crazy, this perfect relationship? Who is this actor?’ I said, ‘Well, it’s Al Pacino.’ He goes, ‘Al Pacino, he’s fantastic. I love him. We divorce!'”

The divorce ended up going through very amicably, she recalled.

“We just signed these papers,” she said. “That’s when my mother-in-law started to love me, I think. It took her 15 years to understand that I wasn’t in [the marriage] for a title of wealth or for privilege.”

D’Angelo and Pacino ended up getting together, and in 2001 they welcomed twins together, though they split up shortly afterward.

“The greatest gift that Al ever gave me was to make me a mother,” D’Angelo said.

As for Saviati, the actress said she still considers him her soul mate.

“It was a great love match,” D’Angelo said.