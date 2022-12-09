The movie "Mean Girls", directed by Mark Waters. Seen here in a split-screen / three-way phone call scene, from left, Rachel McAdams (as Regina George), Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron) and Lacey Chabert (as Gretchen Wieners).

It’s official! Everyone’s favourite “Mean Girls” are returning to North Shore High School.

A new “Mean Girls” movie is underway, based on the Tony-nominated Broadway stage musical of the same name, written by Tina Fey. Paramount Pictures is adapting the classic teen comedy centred on the A-list girl clique, The Plastics, for Paramount+.

ET can confirm that Angourie Rice (“Senior Year”), Reneé Rapp (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”), and theatre actor Jaquel Spivey have joined the ensemble cast in the roles of Cady, Regina, Janis, and Damian, respectively.

“Saturday Night Live” creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, will produce the new “Mean Girls” adaptation with Tina Fey who helped pen the script for the original 2004 flick. Fey will also serve as a writer for the upcoming adaptation.