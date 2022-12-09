Mariah Carey will be taking to the stage at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena tonight, and she and her fans will get to share a very special celebration.

On the first of her two-night stint in Toronto — Friday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 11 — the undisputed Queen of Christmas will be honoured for her iconic holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, which has just been certified Diamond in Canada.

The enduring single comes from her 1994 album Merry Christmas, which has been certified Triple Platinum in Canada.

According to stats from Carey’s label, Columbia Records, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit the top of the Canadian Hot 100 chart for the first time back in 2018, marking her 11th No. 1 in Canada and the first time ever that a Christmas song has topped Canada’s Hot 100.

The single has returned to the No. 1 spot every year since, spending a total of four weeks in the top spot.

Carey will be presented with a plaque honouring the single’s Diamond status during her Toronto show on Friday.

Fans who can’t make it to see her live can catch her upcoming special “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!”, featuring highlights from her upcoming concert in NYC’s Madison Square Garden, and scheduled to air on CBS on Dec. 20.