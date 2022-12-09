Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson get their hands dirty in “White House Plumbers.”

HBO release the trailer for its new limited political series on Friday which see the two actors involved with dirty politics.

The five-episode series follows Richard Nixon’s political saboteurs who masterminded Watergate, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), as they attempt to secure his presidency and unintentionally sabotage the former president.

“Gentlemen, the president needs men of action. Your new mission is to make sure he wins this election,” a voice tells the two agents in the trailer, adding they would have to do “Sabotage, espionage, infiltration, bare-knuckle tactics, same sh-t they do to us every election.”

The cast includes Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Toby Huss (James McCord), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kim Coates (Frank Sturgis), Yul Vazquez (Bernard “Macho” Barker), Alexis Valdés (Felipe De Diego), Nelson Ascencio (Virgilio “Villo” Gonzalez), Tony Plana (Eugenio “Muscolito” Martinez), Zoe Levin (Lisa Hunt), Liam James (Saint John Hunt), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), Tre Ryder (David Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica), Rich Sommer (Egil “Bud” Krogh), and John Carroll Lynch (John Mitchell).

The series will be directed and executive-produced by David Mandel with Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck serving as writers and executive producers.

“White House Plumbers” comes out in March.