T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach “are definitely together right now,” a source tells ET. After news of the “Good Morning America” anchors’ romance went public, a source is giving ET an update on their relationship.

“Both T.J. and Amy are trying to keep a low profile and let the dust settle,” the source says. “It’s still unclear as to what, if any disciplinary action might be taken, but for now, both are laying low, and trying to move on with life.”

The new information comes the same week that multiple sources told ET that ABC is conducting a review to see if the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company’s morality clause.

In addition into the network’s look into Holmes and Robach’s romance, it’s investigating if Holmes’ alleged relationships with other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates.

ET previously learned that Holmes had an affair with a producer who left the morning show in 2017. Additionally, a source told ET that he had an affair with a third woman who no longer works at the network.

Kimberly Godwin, president of ABC News, addressed the situation during a recent editorial meeting, a source told ET.

“I’m going to talk about something that has become an internal and external distraction. The relationship between two of our colleagues,” Godwin said, according to the source. “I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what is the best for ABC News.”

In the meantime, Holmes and Robach, who separated from their respective spouses over the summer, have been taken off the air.

