Tom Brady gushed over his “80 For Brady” co-stars Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.

“To work with them, it’s really a once in a lifetime opportunity,” the NFL star says in a new behind-the-scenes video for the upcoming comedy. “They are really the GOATS in what they do. I know people are gonna love it.”

Brady serves as a producer on the Paramount Pictures project and also appears in the film with the veteran actresses, who star as New England Patriots fans that head to Houston after winning tickets to 2017’s Super Bowl LI.

READ MORE: In ‘80 For Brady’ Trailer, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno And Sally Field Go On A Super Bowl Adventure

“To be able to produce it with amazing actresses was very exciting for me,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback says in the footage.

Teasing the dynamic of the film’s four best friends, Field, who happens to be a sports fan in real life, says, “I think people underestimate the huge audience that older women are.”

Fonda then calls Brady “a miracle,” adding that, “He’s just an absolute unicorn” as the video shows scenes of the pro athlete during New England’s historic 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons, plus a clip of Brady and Tomlin goofing around on set.

READ MORE: Tom Brady To Produce Road Trip Movie ’80 For Brady’ Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno And Sally Field

Meanwhile, Billy Porter, who also appears in the movie, describes it as “‘Bridesmaids’ meets ‘Golden Girls.'”

In a previous interview with People, Fonda spoke about how impressed she was by Brady’s character.

“He was so sweet and generous and, could it be possible — humble?” she told the outlet.

As for Tomlin, she said the athlete somehow felt “like he was my son.”

“He looks like a big, beautiful 20-year-old whom I’m going to see play homecoming in his sophomore year. He’s actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he’s the quarterback, and he is my son,” she joked.

READ MORE: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Share Life Advice On ‘The Late Late Show’: ‘Focus On Things That Are Less Dumb’

The “Grace and Frankie” star added that Brady “has an incredibly sweet nature,” is “sensitive and tries to make people comfortable.”

“80 For Brady” hits theatres on Feb. 3, 2023.