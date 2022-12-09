Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Avatar: The Way of Water”, "Elvis"

Next month’s AFI Awards will honour films including the “Avatar” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Elvis” and popular television series like “Abbott Elementary”, “Better Call Saul” and “The White Lotus”.

The American Film Institute announced its slate of honorees Friday ahead of its gala luncheon on Jan. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

READ MORE: New ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Teaser Features The Weeknd Song ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’

The institute selects 10 movies and shows for its ceremony, which honours projects deemed among the best of the year culturally and artistically.

Additional film honorees are: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “The Fabelmans”, “Nope”,“She Said”,“Tár”,“The Woman King” and “Women Talking”.

READ MORE: Michelle Yeoh Receives Honorary Doctorate From The American Film Institute

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” — Photo: Allyson Riggs/A24 Films via AP/CP Images

The other television series being honoured are: “The Bear”, “Hacks”, “Mo”, “Pachinko”, “Reservation Dogs”, “Severance” and “Somebody Somewhere”.

A special award will be given to “The Banshees of Inisherin”, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two men whose friendship falls apart.