A new trailer for volume two of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan”, highlights a “fun” moment from the couple’s past.

The video, released on Saturday, teases the final set of episodes as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflect on their first dance years after they wed on May 19, 2018.

Set to Wilson Pickett’s “Land of 1000 Dances”- the name of the song they danced to- the video also features photos of Meghan and Harry dancing during their private wedding reception, which was held at Windsor’s historic Frogmore House. The candid photographs see Markle in her stunning Stella McCartney gown and Harry dressed in a classic tuxedo.

The actress even sings a few lyrics from the upbeat track before saying, “That was our first dance. It was so fun,” while seated next to her hubby.

“Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great,” she adds.

Volume one of “Harry & Meghan” is currently streaming on Netflix. Volume two will be released on Thursday, December 15.