Bowen Yang attends the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala on December 01, 2022 in New York City.

The “Wicked” movie is rounding out its cast! Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Marissa Bode are among the latest actors to land a part in the highly-anticipated film.

Yang, of “Saturday Night Live” fame, will play Pfannee, while James, who starred in “The Ballad of Renegade Nellon”, will play ShenShen. The two characters are fellow classmates of Elphaba and Glinda at Shiz.

Additionally, Bode, a stage veteran, will star as Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister, in the movie.

The three additions to the cast come after ET confirmed that Michelle Yeoh will play Madame Morrible, the Shiz University headmistress, in the upcoming adaptation from director Jon Chu. The role was originated on Broadway by late Tony winner Carole Shelley.

The two-part film adaptation — which has already announced Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero — began production on Wednesday, with Chu and the cast sharing sweet messages of support on social media.

Chu also announced the casting of Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq on Wednesday.

ET spoke with Chu at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in March, where he opened up about the possibility of original Broadway stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel making an appearance in the “Wicked” film.

“The door is always open. Are you kidding?” Chu said. “I’m not gonna say anything. I’m not gonna do anything yet, but of course that original cast is amazing. They’ve been so gracious… They’ve only been supportive and kind.”

“Wicked” is due out in two parts, set for release on Christmas 2024 and 2025.

