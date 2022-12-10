Former “Glee” star Kevin McHale seemingly has nothing good to say about an upcoming docuseries that is set to examine the dark side of the beloved Fox musical comedy.

“The Price of Glee”, premiering Jan. 16 on Investigation Discovery and Discovery+, will delve into the sudden deaths of three of the series’ leads — Naya Rivera (Santana Lopez), Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson) and Mark Salling (Noah “Puck” Puckerman). Deadline notes that the documentary will also feature “key cast and crew members, who will share first-hand stories of their time on [“Glee”].”

READ MORE: ‘The Price Of Glee’ Trailer Takes A Look Into Deaths Of Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith And Mark Salling

“Show me this ‘cast’ you speak of,” McHale, who starred as Artie Abrams on all six seasons of the show, tweeted Dec. 9. “This is [wastebasket emoji].”

“This was the nice version, [for the record]. Don’t make me speak on this again,” he added.

This was the nice version, ftr. Don’t make me speak on this again. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 10, 2022

McHale’s former on-screen love interest, Jenna Ushkowitz, who portrayed Tina Cohen-Chang, replied to the actor’s last tweet with nothing but a grimacing face emoji.

In November, the original “Glee” cast members, who also co-host the “Glee” rewatch podcast “And That’s What You Really Missed” together, briefly commented on the new docuseries while speaking to BuzzFeed.

“In terms of the Discovery+ documentary, it feels even more important, to me at least, to do the podcast because we were the ones who were there,” Ushkowitz said. “And we were the ones experiencing this. And we know what really happened. So you know, for me, it feels even more pertinent to actually be the ones to share our experience when people are sharing experiences that they didn’t have.”

READ MORE: ‘Glee’ Alums Kevin McHale And Jenna Ushkowitz’s New Podcast To Address Series Misconceptions, Including TikTok Conspiracy About Lea Michele

Although “Glee” ended in 2015, McHale noted that there’s been “this weird resurgence of ‘Glee'” thanks to the pandemic and TikTok, which is another reason why they wanted to launch their podcast.

“A whole new generation of people has been finding it. Like, children, who were not alive when the show started,” he told the outlet. “They’re not necessarily attached to all of the, let’s say, drama, or the bad things people will talk about in the press because they’re just seeing this with new eyes.”

READ MORE: ‘Glee’ Creator Ryan Murphy Gets Candid About Cory Monteith’s Death, How The Show Handled His Passing

Elsewhere, in August, the actors’ former co-star, Chord Overstreet, who joined the teen drama in season two as Sam Evans, spoke about “The Price of Glee” in a separate interview.

“I think anybody that knows anything about that show and experienced it doesn’t have anything to do with that from what I know,” the actor told “The Elvis Duran Show”. “We’re all really close and pretty much like family. Nobody knows anything about that. I think it’s a little bit of like just trying to get people to watch something. I don’t think anybody really knows anything about it.”

“I think it’s just like a tabloid thing trying to sell.”