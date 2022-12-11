Patti LaBelle’s Milwaukee concert was cut short Saturday after a bomb threat. LaBelle was rushed off stage and the audience were forced to evacuate the venue.

In a video shared to Twitter, the 78-year-old singer was speaking to fans at the Riverside Theater when security arrived and moved her away from the stage. LaBelle, who was mid-performance, yelled out “Wait!” as she attempted to receive flowers from fans, not understanding why the concert had come to a halt.

After being informed of the situation, LaBelle was escorted offstage by security.

My love goes out to you Patti Labelle. You tried to make it such a loving and joyful holiday and someone had to ruin it for you #pattilabelle #Milwaukee #riversidetheatre #threat pic.twitter.com/VBRqANgA3D — Sunshine ⁷ 🌻 (@sunny_seokkie) December 11, 2022

In a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, The Milwaukee Police said that the building was “safely evacuated.”

Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. shared an update later that evening, saying that no bombs were detected at the venue.

“The building was searched by K9 units. No explosive devices were discovered,” Allen Jr. told the outlet. “There is no threat to the public at this time.”

Organizers from the Riverside Theater also shared a statement, informing fans that they are working with LaBelle to reschedule the show.

“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit,” the venue organizers wrote on Facebook. “We are working with the artist to reschedule the show.”

LaBelle has yet to speak out regarding the incident.

MORE FROM ET:

Patti LaBelle Calls Playing Cedric the Entertainer’s Mom ‘So Much Fun’

Patti LaBelle Had No Idea ‘Lady Marmalade’ Lyrics Were So Suggestive

Sarah Dash, ‘Lady Marmalade’ Singer, Dead at 76