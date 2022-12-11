Click to share this via email

Colin Jost’s joke about World Cup migrant workers in Qatar didn’t exactly go down well with the “Saturday Night Live” audience on Dec. 10.

The comedian was met with groans and boos after delivering the gag during his “Weekend Update” segment.

Colin Jost and Michael Che with Weekend Update! pic.twitter.com/tasyz8DFbL — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 11, 2022

“As you guys saw today, Morocco beat Portugal in the quarterfinals of the World Cup,” he said.

“It is, uh, the best World Cup performance by a team of Africans since the unpaid workers who built the stadiums.”

After hearing the audience’s negative reaction, Jost added, “I didn’t do it!”

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has come under huge scrutiny due to the country’s treatment of migrant workers.