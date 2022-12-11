Olivia Wilde arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Olivia Wilde is giving fans a rare look at her family life in new photos from Disneyland. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director took to Instagram Sunday to share pics and clips from a trip to the most magical place on earth.

“Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth. #disneylandchristmas #disneylandholidays #churros #churros #churros #churros,” Wilde captioned the slideshow, which saw her and her two children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex, Jason Sudeikis, enjoying the theme park and its Christmas-time offerings.

Wilde was all smiles in the photos and quick video captures as she rode on a carousel, walked through Disneyland’s town square and danced through the park’s manmade snow, her son and daughter in tow.

The post comes amid Wilde’s return to Instagram following news of her split from Harry Styles.

The post featured the 38-year-old actress alongside friend, Babs Burchfield, as the swimsuit-clad pair lounged and laughed in a hammock.

Wilde and the “As It Was” singer reportedly split last month after almost two years of dating. Following the news, a source told ET, “They made the decision to call it quits a few weeks ago, but they really do love spending time together.”

The source said that when they were working together on “Don’t Worry Darling”, it was really easy to form a strong bond and spend time together. However, as their work together ended, and their careers and family life forced them to spend more and more time apart, it became harder and harder to sustain a relationship.

There are no hard feelings between them and that they will continue their friendship, the source said. Proving just how close they remain, Wilde and her kids were recently spotted jamming out to Styles’ Los Angeles concert.

Wilde and Styles sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands in January 2021 as they attended a wedding of Styles’ manager, Jeffery Azoff, together in the ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California.

MORE FROM ET:

Olivia Wilde Makes First Appearance Since Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles’ Breakup Came at a ‘Fitting Time’: Source

MaeDay Rescue Refutes Olivia Wilde’s Ex-Nanny’s Claim She Ditched Dog