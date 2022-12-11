“The Whale” is already a hit at the box office.

After a limited debut in theatres around Los Angeles and New York over the weekend, the film sold out shows at all six theaters and grossed $360,000 for a per screen average of $60,000, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The Whale” stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

The film also marks director Darren Aronofsky‘s best opening since 2010’s “Black Swan”.

Fraser recently shared how his eldest son Griffin, who is autistic and obese, helped inspire his latest role.

The actor told Interview Magazine that he “understands intimately” what it’s like to be close with someone who lives with obesity.

“[Griffin] just turned 20, he’s a big kid, he’s six foot five, he’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity,” Fraser said.

The 53-year-old noted that Griffin is the “happiest person” in his life, explaining that, due to his son’s autism, he doesn’t know what “cynicism” is.

“You can’t insult him,” he added.