Emily Blunt is looking back on working with Tom Cruise in the 2014 sci-movie, “Edge of Tomorrow”.

The actress reflected on the struggles she faced on set, while chatting on the “Smartless” podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

“It was my first foray into action, and as Tom said, rather unreassuringly when we started it, he goes, ‘This is the deep end of action for me.’ And I was like, if you’re saying that, then we are in trouble,” Blunt remembered.

“We had to wear these really enormous robotic suits, which I think it would have been great if they could have CGI’ed them, but we wanted to do it practically and in a tactile way,” she said. “When you hear the word tactile, you’re like, that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about wearing these suits.”

Blunt revealed her costume was “like 85 pounds. It was so heavy that the first time I put it on, I just started to cry in front of Tom.”

“He just stared at me and was like, ‘I know, I know,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and I started to cry,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I’m just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'”

“He literally goes, he stared at me for a long time not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p—y, OK?’”

However, the vulgar advice seemed to help Blunt, who added, “I did laugh, and then we got through it.”

On Cruise’s performance in the film, she gushed, “He is so brilliant in it.”