Cher’s mother, singer-songwriter Georgia Holt, has passed away at age 96.

Cher wrote on Twitter over the weekend: “Mom is gone😔”

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

The musician’s spokeswoman Liz Rosenberg then confirmed the sad news to The Washington Post.

No cause of death or any further details have yet been revealed.

Hillary Clinton was among those sending their love to Cher, writing: “So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the 💚 in the world.”

So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the 💚 in the world. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 11, 2022

Yvette Nicole Brown added:

I’ve known of the beautiful #GeorgiaHolt as long as I’ve known of her beautiful, talented daughter @cher. I’m happy she had her on her journey thru life as long as she did. Still, the loss of your mom is just devastating. Sending love #Cher. May your hero #RIP. 💔🕊️ https://t.co/QOUS2UVns3 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 11, 2022

See more tributes below.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 11, 2022

Words are inadequate,

all our love❤️🕊️ — Chad Michaels (@ChadMichaels1) December 11, 2022

💔 🙏🏾 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 11, 2022

Back in September, Cher took to Twitter to reveal that her mother had been hospitalized with pneumonia and had “been sick off and on.”

The singer assured fans at the time, “She’s getting better,” telling one social media user that “she’s a tough old boot” and “a champ.”

Over the years, Holt starred in TV shows including “I Love Lucy” and “The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet”.

She also released her album Honky Tonk Woman in April 2013, as well as featuring in the 2013 Lifetime documentary, “Dear Mom, Love Cher”, alongside her daughter.